Thousands of people in the Seattle area are without power

SEATTLE — Nearly 12,000 people in the Seattle area have been left without power according to Seattle City Light.

The largest outage locations are in South Seattle where 9,444 people don’t have power.

Puget Sound Energy says that 8,904 of its customers are also without power.

The cause of the outages is being investigated and crews have been sent to work on repairs.

To report an outage call (206) 684-3000. If you see a downed powerline, you are asked to stay away and call 911.

