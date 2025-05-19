Police investigating potential lead in Tacoma cold case

TACOMA, Wash. — This story was originally posted on MyNorthwest.com

There is a cold case mystery unfolding in Tacoma as crews with Tacoma Emergency Management were seen digging in the backyard of a home.

The Tacoma Police Department is being very tight-lipped about whatever is going on.

Neighbors told KIRO Newsradio that since the beginning of this month, they have seen teams, including the FBI, in the home’s backyard. They started digging on the property Monday.

The cold case of Teekah Lewis

One of the most notorious cold cases in Tacoma is that of two-year-old Teekah Lewis, who disappeared January 23, 1999. It has been assumed she was abducted from the New Frontier Bowling Alley in Tacoma.

Ironically, the property where this search is ongoing was owned by a family with the surname Lewis. According to Pierce County property records, the house authorities were seen digging at was sold on May 3, 2004, with Wanda P. Lewis listed as the grantor.

However, documents showed Wanda’s name was crossed out and Jacqueline Lewis was handwritten in. Other names listed on the property record were Jack Lewis and Frances C. Lewis, then Harley Lewis. The house was most recently sold by Steven Berken to Kristin Nebiker.

KIRO Newsradio is working to gather more information.

This is a developing story, check back for updates

