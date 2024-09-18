Washington State Patrol seeks tips in serious hit-and-run on state Route 99

The Washington State Patrol (WSP) is investigating a serious hit-and-run collision that left a pedestrian injured on state Route 99 on the evening of March 19.

The incident occurred just south of the 148th Street intersection at approximately 8:51 p.m. when an unknown vehicle traveling southbound struck a pedestrian crossing the roadway.

According to WSP, the vehicle involved in the collision fled the scene immediately.

Security footage from a nearby business captured a dark-colored sedan, possibly a Toyota Corolla, as a vehicle of interest in the investigation.

WSP detectives urge anyone who witnessed the collision or has information about the fleeing vehicle to come forward.

Detective Dan Comnick can be reached at (360) 654-1144, or tips can be emailed to Daniel.comnick@wsp.wa.gov.

©2024 Cox Media Group