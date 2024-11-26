Redmond police can now pilot drones without visual observer

LONDON — The Redmond Police Department just became the first police agency in Washington to operate drones without a visual observer.

The department announced Monday that it received approval from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).

Those who want to operate a drone for public safety and commercial purposes are required to get a license or certificate through the FAA and are required to have a visual observer unless they’ve earned the right to fly solo.

The Redmond Police Department says its FAA approval marks a major milestone for its Drones As First Responders program.

“As a premier law enforcement agency, this approval exemplifies our commitment to leveraging advanced and innovative technology to protect our community,” Chief Darrell Lowe said in a news release. “This is a monumental step toward improving response times and enhancing public safety, efficiency, and potential applications.”

The Redmond Police Department has been using a drone to respond to some 911 calls since April. It’s part of the department’s Drone As A First Responder pilot program, which helps officers assess scenes before ground units arrive.

KIRO 7 spoke to the department in June about the program. At the time, they said they planned to grow the fleet to three drones, with capabilities for two-way communication and to deliver emergency supplies.

It took the department about a year to earn the approval to pilot drones without a visual observer, collaborating closely with the FAA.

Redmond’s department is just one of a handful of police units nationwide to earn FAA’s approval.

