Former Everett bar owner faces fourth trial over sexual assault charges

This story was originally published on MyNorthwest.com.

A former Everett bar owner appeared in court for his fourth trial regarding sexual assault charges levied against him.

Christian Sayre, who used to own Anchor Pub in Everett, and his legal team have been defending him from charges including drugging, assaulting, and raping multiple women for nearly a decade. Once facing more than 20 sex-related charges, he now is in court for the final four counts—three counts of indecent liberties and one count of second-degree rape.

The charges Sayre is facing in this trial come from allegations four different women made. He pleaded not guilty to each charge.

Prosecutors called it a case of sexual violence, while the defense argued the accusations are false. Opening statements began Monday.

Background on Sayre’s charges

The alleged sexual assault incident occurred in 2017 and started when a woman began flirting with Sayre while at Anchor Pub. She was allegedly a regular at the bar, and eventually went over to his house with some of her friends. After the others left, she and Sayre began making out, according to court documents obtained by The Everett Herald.

The woman revealed, while under cross-examination, that she initially intended to sleep with Sayre, but became uncomfortable as things escalated. She allegedly told him “too much” multiple times, but never explicitly said “no” or “stop,” according to her testimony.

In 2021, she learned police were investigating Sayre over other charges, including sexual assault, and contacted them, revealing what allegedly happened to her.

Juries in all three previous trials found Sayre guilty on each count.

The trial is expected to run through May 16. Three more women—the alleged victims in the remaining charges—are expected to testify within the next two weeks.

Follow Frank Sumrall on X. Send news tips here.

©2025 Cox Media Group