Historic 88-year-old Tacoma diner abruptly closes

After nearly a century of operation in Tacoma’s Proctor District, Knapp’s Restaurant and Lounge abruptly closed on Monday.

A sign was posted in the window of the 88-year-old diner and bar located at 2707 N. Proctor Street, reading “Knapp’s is closed. Thank you for the memories. We’ve enjoyed serving you,” according to The Tacoma News Tribune.

Tacoma diner finds new owner ahead of closure

In 2024, rumors spread that Knapp’s was up for sale and nearing closure, but the former owners insisted the restaurant would remain open. The owners were actually entertaining a sale and had found a buyer.

A Maple Valley man, Billy Brewer, took over operations of Knapp’s in August 2025, and previously told The Tacoma News Tribune that he “fell in love with the place.”

Brewer also gave a nod to Knapp’s staff for keeping the place going.

“They kept this place open by the effort that they’ve put forth,” Brewer told The Tacoma News Tribune. “Knapp’s means family.”

A second handwritten notice was placed in the front window, which read, “Open Saturday 7-10. Coffee only. Come share the [love].”

A look back at Knapp’s 88-year history in Tacoma

Knapp’s was a local diner and bar that had been a “cornerstone” of the Proctor neighborhood since 1938, sitting inside the historic Gamble Building, constructed by Ray Gamble in 1929.

The Gamble Building has been home to many tenants over its nearly 100 years in Tacoma, including Nelson Drugs, Sowers Jewelry, Frederick Dean Drug Co., Ernest Brown Fuel Co., and Stegrin’s Women’s Furnishings.

Ned and Corinne Knapp first launched Knapp’s as a delicatessen in what has been the company’s main dining room. Over time, Knapp’s expanded by opening a lounge, the Knappsack Lounge, in April 1969.

“We take pride in serving our neighbors and friends with hearty and familiar comfort foods,” Knapp’s stated. “Come join us for a trip down memory lane, embracing nostalgia, and don’t miss out on visiting our lounge, hailed as the finest dive bar in the area.”

The restaurant served classic breakfast staples, such as steak and eggs or corned beef hash, alongside its lunch and dinner options like a Reuben, Knapp’s Burger, or its tuna melt. Knapp’s also offered an expansive selection of beer, wine, and spirits.

This story was originally posted on MyNorthwest.com

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