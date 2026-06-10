Man hit with birdshot in Parkland drive-by shooting

A man in his 40s is recovering after being shot in the back with a shotgun during a drive-by incident that occurred around 8 p.m. Saturday on Park Avenue South in Parkland.

Investigators from the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office are actively working to identify and apprehend those responsible for the shooting.

The victim was struck with birdshot, resulting in hundreds of small pellets embedded in his body.

The shooting took place along a busy road directly across from an apartment complex. Despite the serious nature of the injuries, the victim is expected to be medically stable.

Body camera video showed Pierce County Sheriff’s Deputies rushing to help the man, who was bleeding on the ground shortly after the drive-by shooting.

Witnesses reported seeing a car pass by, with someone extending a shotgun out the window.

“What makes this really interesting and concerning at the same time is that the wound was from birdshot from a shotgun,” said PCSO Deputy Carly Cappetto. “This male had been struck in the back and he had hundreds of little pellets embedded in his body.”

Detectives are searching for the individuals who fled in the vehicle.

The news of the shooting caused alarm among those living nearby. A local resident expressed concern over the increasing violence in the area.

“It’s just like, what the heck is going on?” said Alicia Leonard, adding, “I hear of a lot of shootings around this area and it’s just getting worse, unfortunately. The violence is just becoming out of control.”

Deputies are determined to find the suspects, noting the unknown motive behind the shooting.

“Whether the motive intended to be funny or it was targeted, we don’t know,” Cappetto said. “But the mere fact they’re outstanding and potentially strike again is a huge concern.”

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