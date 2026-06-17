Man wanted for allegedly assaulting woman, kidnapping her child in Lynnwood

LYNNWOOD, Wash. — Law enforcement around the state are on the lookout for a man accused of a violent kidnapping in Lynnwood.

The Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office said Deivi Donado is wanted for multiple felonies after a domestic dispute turned violent at a North Lynnwood apartment complex Monday night.

“Saw the huge firetruck, seven police officers going on, ambulance driving by,” Blake Oliveira, who lives near the scene of the assault and kidnapping, said.

Donado’s ex-girlfriend was reportedly sent to the hospital with serious injuries and Donado went on the run with her son.

“He did a U-turn and then threw her from the vehicle, fled the area with a six-year-old child in the backseat,” Courtney O’Keefe with the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office said.

The alleged kidnapping happened around 10 p.m. Monday night and prompted an hours-long search.

King County Deputies were called to a residential street near Shoreline High School around 5:30 Tuesday morning, where the boy had reportedly been left in the front yard of a family friend’s house, uninjured but scared.

“The victim, the 29-year-old female, suffered serious injuries, but I do know she is very relieved to have her child back in her arms,” O’Keefe said.

Donado is believed to be driving a silver Ford Fusion with license plate number CVF 8854.

O’Keefe told KIRO 7 it was picked up by a Flock camera in Tukwila Tuesday morning, and that all state law enforcement agencies are on the lookout for him.

An amber alert was issued in the case, but not sent to the public’s cell phones via a wireless emergency alert. Instead, it was published through other channels like road signs and social media posts.

“The Washington State Patrol utilizes “Quiet Time” hours between 10:00 p.m. and 7:00 a.m. for wireless emergency alert notifications,” Sgt. Jermaine Walker of Washington State Patrol said in a statement. “During these hours, alerts may still be activated and distributed through other notification channels; however, Wireless Emergency Alert (WEA) notifications are not sent to mobile devices.

“So how come we’re not even getting notifications?” Oliveira said. “Like, I understand you want quiet hours and stuff, but at least a notification with no noise, that would make sense.”

Officials said if you see Donado, you should call 911 immediately and not approach him.

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