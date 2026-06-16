Multiple people injured in jet ski crash on Lake Chelan

CHELAN, Wash. — The Chelan County Sheriff’s Office says several people were injured on Sunday after a person driving a rented jet ski crashed into a dock on Lake Chelan.

Witnesses told deputies that the driver of the jet ski was speeding before hitting the dock at Lakeside Park.

The driver claimed he tried to stop but couldn’t due to a mechanical issue, the sheriff’s office posted on social media.

Multiple people were injured in the crash, including the driver and two bystanders.

One of the bystanders suffered a fractured foot while the other sustained minor injuries; both were brought to a local hospital, according to authorities.

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