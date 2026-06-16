Child drowns in hot tub near Muckleshoot Reservation

The King County Sheriff’s Office says a child drowned in a hot tub near the Muckleshoot reservation.

It happened Monday night.

The department told KIRO 7 News that the child was unconscious and not breathing.

The family administered CPR, and medics took over once they arrived around 7:30 p.m. Shortly after, the child was pronounced dead.

The death is under investigation by the King County Sheriff’s Department. In a statement to KIRO, the department said that this is standard procedure for the death of a child.

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