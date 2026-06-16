Water safety: Rescuers believe multiple factors contributed to teen’s presumed drowning death

ISSAQUAH, Wash. — First responders say a 15-year-old girl died at Lake Sammamish State Park on Sunday night.

Eastside Fire and Rescue believe multiple factors may have played a role in the teen’s death, including cold temperatures, heavy clothing which may have weighed her down and that she didn’t know how to swim.

“The family was walking along and didn’t realize the depth changed so quickly,” said Catherine Imboden, Public Information Officer with Eastside Fire & Rescue.

After 911 was called around 4:30 pm, fire crews had trouble reaching the girl due to illegally parked cars in the park.

“We had to turn our lights and sirens on just to get out of the park because there were so many people in the way ,” said Imboden.

When emergency crews reached the family, Imboden says it took them 20 minutes to find the teen, who was submerged 20 feet below the water line. Despite spending more than an hour trying to revive the teen, she died at the park.

“When the family members are there to see a loved one pass, it is extremely traumatic for everybody involved,” said Imboden.

The King County Medical Examiner’s Office has not released the teen’s official cause of death.

Though the weather is warming up, Eastside Fire and Rescue is warning visitors to be mindful of cold temperatures and steep drop-offs in local waters. They’re also urging people to look out for each other in the water and to wear life jackets.

There are 180 locations at Washington state parks and across the state where visitors can borrow life vests for free through the Life Jacket Loaner Program.

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