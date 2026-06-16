2 injured in bear attack on Mount Si; trails closed

NORTH BEND, Wash. — At least two people have been injured in a bear attack on Mount Si on Tuesday, according to Eastside Fire and Rescue.

Rescue crews responded to the first call around 11:30 a.m. for reports of someone injured.

It’s unclear where the two individuals were together on the mountain or if the attacks happened at separate points.

The King County Sheriff’s Office reported one man was “slightly injured.” The condition of the other person is unknown at this time.

As a result, all Mount Si trails have been closed. KIRO 7 is working to learn which trail this happened on.

The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) is working to locate the bear.

WDFW said the bear involved was a black bear.

WDFW offered the following advice for those recreating in bear country:

“In general, bears avoid people, but they’re naturally curious animals. If a bear walks toward you, identify yourself as a human by standing up, waving your hands above your head, and talking in a low voice.

Back away, avoiding direct eye contact. Don’t run from a bear. WDFW recommends making noise and leashing pets while hiking. Be aware of your surroundings as to not accidentally startle a bear. While recreating, WDFW recommends carrying bear spray that is readily accessible and knowing how to use it."

KIRO 7 is working to learn more information.

We will post updates as they become available.

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