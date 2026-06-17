Teen believed to be on mushrooms crashes through closed garage door, flees, returns to the scene

A 19-year-old driver is facing multiple potential charges after reportedly crashing a car through a closed garage door in unincorporated Bremerton, then fleeing the scene before returning minutes later, according to Kitsap County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Kevin McCarty.

On Patrol

A driver suspected of being under the influence of hallucinogenic mushrooms crashes through a closed garage door, hits a car, then speeds away. pic.twitter.com/5zZCBCVxFH — Kitsap Sheriff (@KitsapCoSheriff) June 16, 2026

McCarty said an eyewitness captured the dramatic moment on video as the vehicle burst through the garage and hit a parked car at an apartment complex in the 1200 block of Northeast Steeple Rock Lane around 2:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Deputies believe the teen was under the influence of hallucinogenic mushrooms when he drove out from inside the closed garage. After the collision, the driver sped away, but McCarty said he returned to the scene within minutes, where deputies took him into custody.

Fire crews from Central Kitsap Fire and Rescue later found the car crashed in a ravine less than a quarter mile away.

Teen faces multiple charges after allegedly crashing into garage door on mushrooms

McCarty said the suspect refused a field sobriety test, so deputies obtained a warrant for a blood draw to determine his level of intoxication. He added that the 19-year-old faces potential charges of driving under the influence, hit and run, malicious mischief, and obstructing a law enforcement officer.

The suspect’s name has not been released because he has not yet been charged.

This story was originally posted on MyNorthwest.com

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