Evacuation orders issued for Spokane residents due to wildfire

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane residents near the Upriver fire are being urged to evacuate.
6/16/26 248p @scfd8 firefighters currently working on the #upriverfire pic.twitter.com/KmllMBbh6B— Spokane Co.FD8 Firefighters (@spokaneco8_3711) June 16, 2026
Level 3 “Go Now”evacuation orders have been issued for residents between E. Bigelow Gulch Rd. and the Spokane River. Level 2 “Be Set” orders have been given for residents in the surrounding area.
UPDATED Level Evacuations.— SpokaneSheriffOffice (@SpokaneSheriff) June 16, 2026
Link to Evacuation Map: https://t.co/6UoiT5UU4r #UpriverFire #SCSO #SpokaneCOunty #SpokaneValley #Spokane https://t.co/0gZl3bi0Hx pic.twitter.com/Ann53M6pjH
Aircraft are dropping water and retardant on the fire, Spokane Valley Fire reported.
Multiple aircraft are actively dropping water and retardant on the #UpriverFire, with helicopters refilling from the Spokane River as crews work to slow the fire’s spread.— Spokane Valley Fire (@SpokaneValleyFD) June 16, 2026
Please stay off the water and away from the area so aircraft can operate safely.#SVFD pic.twitter.com/VB3GkJWVLo
Officials are asking people to stay off the water and away from the area so aircraft can operate safely.
The fire is burning approximately 230 acres at Beacon Hill and has threatened around 500 homes, according to The Spokesman-Review. Some homes have been lost.
This is a developing story.
This story was originally published on mynorthwest.com.
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