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Evacuation orders issued for Spokane residents due to wildfire

By Julia Dallas, MyNorthwest.com
Spokane residents near the Upriver Fire are being urged to evacuate. (Photo courtesy of Spokane Valley Fire)
Evacuation orders issued for Spokane residents due to wildfire Spokane residents near the Upriver Fire are being urged to evacuate. (Photo courtesy of Spokane Valley Fire) (Spokane residents near the Upriver Fire are being urged to evacuate. (Photo courtesy of Spokane Valley Fire))
By Julia Dallas, MyNorthwest.com

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane residents near the Upriver fire are being urged to evacuate.

Level 3 “Go Now”evacuation orders have been issued for residents between E. Bigelow Gulch Rd. and the Spokane River. Level 2 “Be Set” orders have been given for residents in the surrounding area.

Aircraft are dropping water and retardant on the fire, Spokane Valley Fire reported.

Officials are asking people to stay off the water and away from the area so aircraft can operate safely.

The fire is burning approximately 230 acres at Beacon Hill and has threatened around 500 homes, according to The Spokesman-Review. Some homes have been lost.

This is a developing story.

This story was originally published on mynorthwest.com.

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