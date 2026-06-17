Ballot measure could oust controversial sheriff in Pierce County

PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. — Voters in November will likely decide whether Pierce County Sheriff Keith Swank keeps his job in the new year, even though Swank is not up for reelection. He was elected in 2024 to a four-year term.

The Pierce County Charter Review Board has approved putting a measure on the ballot that allows voters to decide if they want to continue voting for their sheriff or have the Pierce County Executive appoint someone to that position.

An amendment was added to the measure so that if voters opt to have their sheriff appointed, Swank would lose his job on January 1, 2027.

“They’re putting a recall of Sheriff Swank on the ballot this fall without having to go through the proper process of doing a recall,” Swank told KIRO 7 News.

Swank’s social media posts have drawn criticism, including one that appeared to question the mental health of transgender people.

Critics, including the Thurston County Sheriff, called Swank’s posts about the killing of Minneapolis protester Rene Good “insensitive.”

Swank says it’s protected free speech.

“The people on the commission who are on the left - and they have the majority - don’t like me and they don’t like what I say. They think they can control my speech and so I just double down on it and say no you can’t, and I hope that this becomes a court hearing- that this goes the whole way to the US Supreme Court.”

But the ballot measure may not be about silencing Swank.

Many counties across the country appoint their sheriffs, and supporters say the process would open the job up to more qualified candidates.

Still, some voters who spoke with KIRO 7 are hesitant to give up their power at the ballot box.

“The people should have the choice to pick who they want to have as sheriff,” insisted voter Chan Moon, in Tacoma on Monday.

Adam Solomon added, “I just think if you know who you’re voting for and you’re informed, you should be able to choose who your elected officials are.”

Some emphasized that voters need to learn about the candidates.

“Yeah I just (hope) people are making an educated decision in who they vote for,” said Hayley Dent.

“I do think voting is usually the better option but it’s important that folks are informed and educated and actually do participate. That’s the key, there,” said Wyatt George.

Though Swank says he’s considering his legal options, if voters decide they want an appointed Sheriff, he says he would leave office in January.

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