Local

Motorcyclist dies after colliding with semi truck in Issaquah

By KIRO 7 News Staff
Photo: WSDOT
Motorcyclist dies after colliding with semi truck in Issaquah Photo: WSDOT (Photo: WSDOT)
By KIRO 7 News Staff

ISSAQUAH, Wash. — The Washington State Patrol says a motorcyclist has died after colliding with a semi-truck on westbound State Route 18 in Issaquah.

Westbound lanes between I-90 and Issaquah Hobart Road are blocked and traffic is backed up for nearly seven miles.

The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) says there is no estimate when the road will reopen and drivers should look for alternate routes.

This is a developing story.

©2026 Cox Media Group

0


Most Read