Motorcyclist dies after colliding with semi truck in Issaquah

ISSAQUAH, Wash. — The Washington State Patrol says a motorcyclist has died after colliding with a semi-truck on westbound State Route 18 in Issaquah.

Westbound lanes between I-90 and Issaquah Hobart Road are blocked and traffic is backed up for nearly seven miles.

The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) says there is no estimate when the road will reopen and drivers should look for alternate routes.

This is a developing story.

UPDATE: A collision is blocking both directions of SR 18 between I-90 and Issaquah-Hobart Road. Emergency responders are on scene. Seek alternate routes.



*Freight traffic should not use Issaquah city streets as they are not suitable for semi-trucks. https://t.co/TeissfbvgB pic.twitter.com/oJdchWRsJo — WSDOT Traffic (@wsdot_traffic) June 17, 2026

#ClosureAlert WB SR 18 is closed near MP 26 west of I-90 due to a fatal collision involving a motorcycle and a semi. EB 18 has just reopened. Use caution through the area. Information so far is that the motorcycle ran into the back of the semi. More details to come. — Trooper Rick Johnson (@wspd2pio) June 17, 2026

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