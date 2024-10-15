Ohio officer faces down runaway Halloween pumpkin, no injuries reported

A Bay Village police officer had an unexpected encounter with a runaway Halloween decoration on Monday when a large pumpkin display broke loose.

Bay Village is west of Cleveland, along Lake Erie.

Fortunately, no one—officers or pumpkins—was hurt during the incident.

After responding to the scene, officers managed to wrangle the wayward decoration and return it safely to its owner.

Backup officers arrived to assist, bringing the Halloween runaway under control without further incident.

