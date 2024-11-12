Nearly 80,000 pounds of Costco butter recalled

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) says nearly 80,000 pounds of Costco butter are being recalled.

The products were distributed in Texas from Continental Dairy Facilities Southwest LLC.

According to the FDA, 79,200 pounds of Kirkland Signature Unsalted Sweet Cream Butter and Kirkland Signature Salted Sweet Cream Butter needed to be pulled from shelves because the labels don’t mention that the product contains milk.

The recall impacts 46,800 pounds of the unsalted and 32,400 pounds of the salted butter, which equates to about 33,700 cases of product.

The recall was issued on Oct. 11 with a Center Classification Date of Nov. 7.

Below are the lots impacted:

Unsalted

Lot # 2424091 with a best-by-date of Feb. 22, 2025

Lot # 2424111 with a best-by-date of Feb. 23, 2025

Lot # 2426891 with a best-by-date of Mar. 22, 2025

Lot # 2426991 with a best-by-date of Mar. 23, 2025.

Salted

Lot # 2424191 with a best-by-date of Feb. 23, 2025

Lot # 2427591 with a best-by-date of Mar. 29, 2025

If you purchased the butter, you can return it to the retailer for a refund.

©2024 Cox Media Group