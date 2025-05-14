Thurston County deputies attacked during arrest, one nearly loses an eye

THURSTON COUNTY, Wash. — Two Thurston County Sheriff’s deputies are recovering after they were attacked during an arrest.

Sheriff Derek Sanders says it happened when the two tried to arrest someone accused of making death threats to a public defender.

The sheriff says the person became combative, punching one deputy in the face, causing their ear to bleed. The person then, according to the sheriff, tried and nearly gouged the eye out of the second deputy.

The person was ultimately arrested, but continued to fight, so the sheriff says his deputies used a WRAP restraint device – to help subdue the aggressive behavior.

Both deputies were taken to the hospital, treated and are in ‘good spirit,’ Sheriff Sanders says.

The suspect was also taken to the hospital and will face multiple felony charges, including felony harassment and felony assault.

MULTIPLE DEPUTIES HOSPITALIZED Today, deputies launched an investigation into death threats being made toward a public... Posted by Sheriff Sanders on Tuesday, May 13, 2025

