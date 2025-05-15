Local

Endangered 80-year-old man found in wooded area in Redmond

By KIRO 7 News Staff
Endangered 80-year-old man found in a wooded area in Redmond Redmond Police Department (Redmond Police Department)
By KIRO 7 News Staff

REDMOND, Wash. — An 80-year-old man who suffers from dementia and diabetes was found in a wooded area in Redmond on May 7 at around 7 a.m., the Redmond Police Department (RPD) posted on X.

Yeongcheol Lee left his house between 3 a.m. and 5:30 a.m., his family reported to Redmond police.

After police were unable to find him while searching on the ground, a Drone First Responder (DFR) was deployed to help locate him from the air, RPD posted.

Video posted on X shows the drone hovering above the wooded area, then finding Lee sitting in the bushes, where the pilot relayed his location to officers.

Police found him uninjured and were able to bring him back to his family, the post said.

©2025 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read