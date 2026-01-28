Federal agents involved in Minneapolis shooting placed on administrative leave

MINNEAPOLIS — The federal agents who were involved in the deadly shooting of Alex Pretti in Minneapolis have been placed on administrative leave, a federal law enforcement official confirmed to CBS News. It’s unclear when this decision was made or how long the leave could last.

Unlike state and city law enforcement, it is typically not the protocol for a federal agent to be placed on leave during an investigation.

37-year-old Pretti was an ICU nurse. He was shot and killed amid the immigration crackdown in Minneapolis known as ‘Operation Metro Surge.’

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) said in a statement over the weekend that an agent fired “defensive shots,” but video shows Pretti did not have a gun in his hands.

In total, 10 shots were fired in less than five seconds.

Police said he was a lawful gun owner with a permit to carry.

It was the second deadly shooting in Minneapolis by immigration officers this month. On Jan. 7, an ICE officer shot and killed Renee Good while she was behind the wheel. Video taken by bystanders shows an officer approaching the SUV stopped across the middle of the road, demanding she open the door and grabbing the handle.

The car began to pull forward and a different ICE officer standing in front of it pulled his weapon and immediately fired at least two shots at close range, jumping back as the vehicle moved toward him.

Some federal officials painted Good as a domestic terrorist who tried to run over an officer with her vehicle. State and local officials in Minneapolis, as well as protesters, have rejected that characterization.

On Monday, Gov. Tim Walz said he had a productive call with President Trump.

“I told him we need impartial investigations of the Minneapolis shootings involving federal agents, and that we need to reduce the number of federal agents in Minnesota,” he said.

