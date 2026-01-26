National

VIDEO: Minnesota nurse dies during US immigration crackdown

By KIRO 7 News Staff
Immigration Enforcement Minnesota A makeshift memorial is placed where Alex Pretti was fatally shot by a U.S. Border Patrol officer yesterday, in Minneapolis, Sunday, Jan. 25, 2026. (AP Photo/Adam Gray) (Adam Gray/AP)
MINNEAPOLIS — At least six people have died during the Trump administration’s immigration enforcement campaign in the U.S., according to the Associated Press.

The latest was a 37-year-old man who was shot by a Border Patrol officer in Minneapolis over the weekend.

Alex Pretti was an intensive care nurse at a Veterans Affairs hospital.

According to the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), Pretti approached officers with a 9mm semi-automatic handgun while they were conducting a targeted operation.

“The officers attempted to disarm the suspect, but the armed suspect violently resisted,” the statement said.

Videos showed Pretti’s hands were only holding a phone in the moments leading up to the shooting.

Video also shows officers removing a gun moments before shots are fired.

GRAPHIC WARNING: Below is an unedited video of the deadly shooting, obtained by the Associated Press:

Source: Associated Press

In total, 10 shots were fired in less than five seconds.

“The suspect also had 2 magazines and no ID—this looks like a situation where an individual wanted to do maximum damage and massacre law enforcement,” Saturday’s statement from DHS said.

You can watch U.S. Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem’s news conference from Saturday here:

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz called the shooting “sickening” and called for immediate change:

The president and Gov. Walz had a phone conversation on Monday about the presence of federal agents in his state:

