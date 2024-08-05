Multiple people shot and hospitalized in early-morning First Hill shooting

SEATTLE — An unknown number of people have been hurt in an early-morning shooting in Seattle’s First Hill neighborhood, near Capitol Hill.

Seattle Police say multiple people are being treated for gunshot wounds at local hospitals.

The shooting happened around 2:30 a.m. on Monday near the intersection of Broadway and Pike Street.

People were asked to stay safe and avoid the area.

KIRO 7 was on the scene following the shooting, and we are working to gather more information on the circumstances and conditions of those injured.

Seattle Police are investigating a shooting near Broadway and East Pike Street. Multiple GSW victims are being treated at local hospitals. Please be safe and avoid the area. — Seattle Police Department (@SeattlePD) August 5, 2024









