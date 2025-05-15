Truck rollover causes ‘significant delays’ on SR-512

PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. — Central Pierce Fire & Rescue says a sealant truck rolled on eastbound SR-512 Thursday afternoon.

Troopers with Washington State Patrol say nobody was hurt, but the crash is causing significant delays.

Traffic is being diverted to Meridian while crews work to move the truck. There’s no word on how long that could take.

It’s not known at this time what caused the driver to crash.

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.

Crews are on-scene of a non-injury rollover collision involving a pavement sealant truck blocking eastbound SR 512 at Meridian Ave E. @wastatepatrol and @wsdot_tacoma are on scene and are diverting traffic to Meridian. Expect significant delays as crews work to clean up the… pic.twitter.com/5MD3197xPZ — Central Pierce Fire & Rescue (@CentralPierce) May 15, 2025

Troopers and @wsdot_tacoma are on scene with a non-injury rollover collision, EB SR 512 at Meridian. All EB traffic is diverted to Meridian. Expect long delays as we work to clear the crash! pic.twitter.com/uuETPvoilq — Trooper John Dattilo (@wspd1pio) May 15, 2025

©2025 Cox Media Group