Truck rollover causes ‘significant delays’ on SR-512

By KIRO 7 News Staff
Truck rolled over on eastbound SR-512 (Central Pierce Fire & Rescue)
PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. — Central Pierce Fire & Rescue says a sealant truck rolled on eastbound SR-512 Thursday afternoon.

Troopers with Washington State Patrol say nobody was hurt, but the crash is causing significant delays.

Traffic is being diverted to Meridian while crews work to move the truck. There’s no word on how long that could take.

It’s not known at this time what caused the driver to crash.

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.

