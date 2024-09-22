Zip Shuttle pilot coming to the City of Arlington

ARLINGTON, Wash. — Community Transit to pilot the microtransit service “Zip Shuttle” to meet the transportation needs of Arlington residents.

The City of Arlington has partnered with Community Transit to bring “Microtransit service” to the city to meet a growing demand to service more areas within the city.

Known as the Zip Shuttle, this transportation option is an on-demand shuttle service designed to get residents around through established zones

This comes after Community Transit surveys identified gaps in coverage that affected how residents move around.

According to survey results, 74% of respondents said they would try the microtransit and noted that shopping and medical were the top reasons for travel.

With this pilot, residents can call or request service on the phone app and a Zip Shuttle is expected to pick them up within 15 minutes.

Similar to other public transportation, riders may be sharing the ride with others.

The ORCA card can also be used to cover the cost, which is estimated to be $2.50 or less per trip, with riders 18 and under riding for free.

Community Transit is expecting to expand the pilot into Lake Stevens and Darrington.

Those looking to use the pilot program can find more information by clicking on the link.

©2024 Cox Media Group