WSP: Woman accused of DUI with 4-year-old in the car hits whippet while getting arrested

Washington State Patrol (WSP) arrested a woman they say was driving under the influence with a 4-year-old child in her car.

Troopers said the vehicle had multiple near-collisions and illegal passings on SR 12 near Oakville before it pulled into a private driveway and stopped.

WSP said the woman showed signs of impairment, which prompted troopers to make an arrest.

While troopers were trying to take her into custody, there was a small scuffle and the woman allegedly took a hit of a whippet in the midst of being arrested, WSP said.

Whippets are metal canisters containing pressurized nitrous oxide that are legally obtainable (like a can of Reddi Whip whipped cream) but are used as inhalants for a quick high.

The woman was arrested for felony eluding, DUI, obstruction of a law enforcement officer, resisting arrest and reckless endangerment.

Troopers are arranging for custody and caretaking of the suspect’s child who was inside of the vehicle.

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