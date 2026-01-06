WSP Trooper’s vehicle hit by driver in Puyallup; non-life-threatening injuries reported

TACOMA, Wash. — A Washington State Patrol trooper was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after they were hit by another driver from behind.

The crash happened on SR 512 at Canyon Road in Puyallup around 7 p.m.

WSP says the trooper was inside their vehicle in traffic when they were hit.

It appears the impact bumped the trooper’s vehicle into other cars in front of it.

It’s unclear if the causing driver was distracted, speeding, or was otherwise unable to brake.

There will be a detour on SR 512 as crews clean up and investigate the crash.

This is the second crash involving a trooper on SR 512 at Canyon Road in the span of two weeks.

Another trooper was hit on Dec. 21 while helping another driver. They, too, had non-life-threatening injuries.

Also in Pierce County, the day before on Dec. 20, 29-year-old Trooper Tara Guting was hit and killed near the Port of Tacoma while responding to a crash.

