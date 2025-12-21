State Patrol trooper hit on Pierce County highway

PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. — A Washington State Patrol trooper was hit by a driver along State Route 512 in Pierce County early Sunday morning, marking the third trooper hit while responding this weekend.

The trooper was reportedly trying to help move a disabled vehicle that was blocking the road when he was hit.

According to Trooper Rick Johnson with the Washington State Patrol (WSP), the driver who hit the trooper was not impaired, but was not paying attention.

WSP confirmed that he was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The crash happened along westbound SR 512 near Canyon Road. Troopers say the roadway will be fully blocked while the incident is investigated, asking drivers to please avoid the area and be patient.

On Friday, Trooper Tara-Marysa Guting was killed while investigating a crash along State Route 509 in Tacoma.

She was standing outside her patrol vehicle when she was struck. People who were already at the scene tried to help the trooper, but she later died from her injuries.

Tacoma police are still investigating the deadly crash, and no arrests have been made yet.

That same night, a trooper was hit by a semi while responding to a crash on Snoqualmie Pass.

Trooper Johnson asked drivers to please #MoveOverOrSlowDown.

