WSP issues endangered missing person alert for 44-year-old Shoreline man

A man has been reported missing from Shoreline by the Washington State Patrol (WSP).

Christopher Davis, 44, was last seen at approximately 1:30 p.m. Sunday walking near N.E. 145th Street and Fifth Avenue N.E. in Shoreline.

WSP issued an Endangered Missing Person Alert due to concerns for his well-being.

“This disappearance poses a credible threat to their health and safety as determined by the investigating agency,” WSP wrote in its Endangered Missing Person Alert.

Davis is 5 feet, 2 inches tall, weighs roughly 145 pounds, and has brown hair and green eyes. He was last seen wearing a gray tank top and blue jeans.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 right away.

This is a developing story, check back for updates

This story was originally posted on MyNorthwest.com

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