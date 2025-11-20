Semi-truck crash temporarily blocks SR 16 westbound near Gig Harbor, forcing drivers onto shoulder

A crash blocked all westbound lanes of State Route 16 near the Gig Harbor truck scales Thursday afternoon, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation.

WSDOT said the collision happened at milepost 9.79 around 12:02 p.m. and quickly shut down the westbound side of the highway.

With the main travel lanes closed, crews directed traffic onto the shoulder to keep vehicles moving, though backups formed in the area.

The crash occurred near the truck scales just east of Gig Harbor.

WSDOT did not immediately release details about how many vehicles were involved or whether anyone was hurt.

By 1 p.m., the truck had been cleared and all lanes were reopened.

