WSDOT looking for feedback on new rest area strategy

Are you a regular Washington road-tripper? If so the Washington State Department of Transportation wants to hear from you.

They plan to improve rest areas throughout our state. Right now, 87% of Washington’s rest areas are rated in critical condition.

Most of them were built between 1967 and 1974.

The plan says an estimated $375 million to $550 million is needed over the next 15 years to bring the rest areas up to modern standards.

They’re accepting public comment online until August 30.









©2023 Cox Media Group