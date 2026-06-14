North Cascades Highway officially fully reopens following emergency work

The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) announced that the North Cascades Highway has officially reopened, following months of emergency repairs.

North Cascades Highway (SR 20) closes every year due to heavy snow, but it remained closed longer than normal this year following a rockslide near Diablo Lake and road washout from the flooding in December.

Before Sunday, a section of SR 20 between Ross Dam Trailhead and Porcupine Creek remained closed after North Cascades Highway partially reopened from the east side April 30.

Since May 13, crews have been working to repair washout damage along SR 20 between Canyon Creek Trailhead and the Granite Creek vicinity.

Repairs along this 6-mile section of highway included:

Rebuilding washed out embankment that supported the highway at three locations

Repairing and repaving more than 1,000 feet of highway that was undermined or collapsed

Restoring about 2 miles of damaged or collapsed asphalt shoulder and about 3 miles of eroded ditch line

Replacing more than 1,000 feet of damaged guardrail and concrete barrier

Clearing and repairing 15 damaged or buried culverts

Using mulch and seeding for erosion control on rebuilt slopes

Installing pavement markings and striping

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