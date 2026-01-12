WSDOT extends express toll lanes on SR 167 by six miles

The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) has extended the northbound SR 167 express toll lanes six miles further south to SR 410 in Sumner.

The change began Monday.

Carpoolers who want to use the express toll lanes for free must have a Good To Go! account, a Flex Pass set to HOV mode in their vehicle, and at least two people in the vehicle, including the driver.

Motorcyclists will also need an account and a Good To Go! motorcycle pass to use the lanes for free.

In October, WSDOT began tolling the express lanes between Renton and Pacific.

Toll rates change based on real-time traffic conditions and range between $1 and $15. Drivers will be charged based on where they enter and exit the lanes.

Drivers without a Good To Go! account can still use the lane and will receive a bill in the mail. Pay by mail tolls cost $2 more than Good To Go! rates.

To find out how to use the SR 167 express toll lanes, who can travel for free, and how tolling works, visit the WSDOT website — or view current toll rates by downloading the WSDOT mobile app.

