Tolling changes for SR 167 begin

Big changes begin Monday on State Route 167.

New tolling rules for the express toll lanes between Renton and Pacific are now in effect.

Carpoolers who want to use the express toll lanes for free must have a Good To Go! account, a Flex Pass set to HOV mode in their vehicle, and at least two people in the vehicle, including the driver

Motorcyclists will also need an account and a Good To Go! motorcycle pass to use the lanes for free.

The roadway now features designated access points marked by dashed white lines. Double white lines are illegal to cross.

Drivers without a Good To Go! account can still use the lane and will receive a bill in the mail. Pay By Mail tolls cost $2 more than Good To Go! Rates.

SR 167 will be divided into three toll zones. Drivers pay only the rate posted when they enter and exit -- not each number on the sign.

Toll rates will still range from $1 to $15, depending on real-time traffic conditions. Drivers will be charged based on where they enter and exit the lanes, similar to the I-405 express toll lanes, according to WSDOT.

The planned conversion of six miles of northbound HOV lane between Sumner and Pacific has been delayed until all SR 167 lanes reopen following the bridge strike and planned repairs in Pacific. Once that is complete, tolling will begin on that stretch of highway.

©2025 Cox Media Group