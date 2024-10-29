WSDOT: Eastbound SR 16 lane closure for construction, toll booth plaza detour

GIG HARBOR, Wash. — Starting at 10 p.m. Monday, all eastbound lanes of State Route 16 will be closed near the Tacoma Narrows Bridge for construction.

The closure will last from 10 p.m. on Monday, October 28 through 4 a.m. Friday morning, November 1.

Eastbound lanes will be routed through the toll booth plaza before continuing to drive across the Tacoma Narrows Bridge.

The impact on drivers is expected to be low.

Drivers will need to talk to toll collectors if they wish to pay with cash or credit.

Drivers who plan to use the Good To Go! pass or pay by mail can drive through as they typically do.

More information on this closure can be found on the WSDOT website.









