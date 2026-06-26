WSDOT crew ditch cars, find easier commute, community through scootering

SEATTLE, Wash. — It started with just one man.

With gas prices rising and moving giving him a longer commute, WSDOT crew member Lauro knew it was time to go all in on a scooter.

According to a blog post on the WSDOT Blog, the Area 5 Maintenance crew, including members Julian, Woody, Xavier, Scott, Luis, and Lauro, himself, had been talking about making the switch for nearly a year.

“I think all of us were waiting for one person to do it,” Xavier said.

Lauro quickly found out he wouldn’t be riding alone. Within weeks, the group of scooter commuters would grow to six.

All six WSDOT crew members riding on the roads they built and actually walking the walk.

Over the course of their commuting journey, the crew rediscovered the beauty of the Pacific Northwest, while appreciating the “the convenience of connecting with light rail, the affordability, the good company and conversation and not having to sit in traffic,” reports the WSDOT blog.

Not to mention, leaders onsite appreciate the scooter crew.

“It’s definitely a morale booster,” Sage Jones, assistant superintendent for Area 5 maintenance said. “When the guys come rolling in like that, when they’re happy… it affects the entire crew.”

While most use the Link Light Rail to commute part of the distance, Lauro hopes to eventually scooter to and from his place in Federal Way.

“One day, we should scooter from [work] all the way to Federal Way,” Lauro said.

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