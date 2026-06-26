After Whidbey Island home explosion, what’s the legality around fireworks in WA?

Was it legal for Whidbey Island residents to have an estimated 700 pounds of fireworks in their home- fireworks that are suspected of causing a fire and explosion this week?

State Deputy Fire Marshal Courtney Chambers says that would depend on what type of fireworks they were and what they were intended for.

For instance, there are strict rules about mortars and other fireworks used in big displays.

“If you are purchasing a commercial firework -also referred to as display fireworks - those are separately regulated and those are more intended for licensed public displays,” Chambers said.

She says if you’re putting on a display with commercial-grade fireworks, you need a license. You’ll also need a license to purchase, distribute or transport fireworks as part of a business.

Any fireworks you purchase on tribal land need to be used on tribal land.

As of Thursday evening, the type of fireworks kept in the Whidbey home – and what they were intended for - had not been made public.

As you purchase fireworks for personal use this Independence Day, Chambers says to look for a local, legal stand.

There’s no limit to the number of fireworks you can buy but always check the rules about firework use in your own city or county. Many jurisdictions limit when you can set off fireworks and some, outright BAN them.

And before you light the fuse, check out these safety reminders from the Washington State Patrol: https://wsp.wa.gov/fireworks-safety-3/

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