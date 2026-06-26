700 pounds of fireworks inside home that exploded on Whidbey Island

WHIDBEY ISLAND, Wash. — Approximately 700 pounds of fireworks detonated on Whidbey Island in Greenbank on Wednesday afternoon, destroying two homes and damaging a third.

Five people, including three firefighters and two residents, were injured in the incident, though all are expected to recover.

Chief Jerry Helm with Central Whidbey Island Fire and Rescue said, “I believe it was a significant amount… probably in the 700 pound range… enough to fill a pallet.” Fire officials reported multiple explosions, one of which caused injuries to the firefighters.

Of the five injured individuals, two firefighters have been released from the hospital. A third firefighter is undergoing hand surgery. The two residents of the home where the fire started drove themselves to the hospital.

All five people are expected to recover from their injuries. Investigators believe smoking materials were around the fireworks in question. Helm also stated, “I believe this person was buying fireworks for an event they were doing.” Neighbors reported that the homeowner had recently received a delivery of fireworks.

Amy Tuthill, a neighbor, voiced concerns about the homeowner’s past actions. “He was burning toxic stuff three days before that… I said ‘you need to stop that, you’re smoking us out’… other people mentioned it too… he didn’t have a lot of regard for the neighborhood and what his actions were doing,” Tuthill said.

Chief Helm emphasized the potential for severe consequences from such incidents. “When you have fireworks like that at a house… there’s no telling when they can go off,” Helm said. Fire officials reported that the homeowners are cooperating with authorities.

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