‘One of the most egregious cases’: L&I suspends Sumner contractor over $1M fraud, 40 complaints

PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. — After more than 40 complaints, a superior court judgment, and an investigation into more than $1 million in fraud, the Washington Department of Labor & Industries (L&I) has suspended a Sumner contractor’s registration.

Construction Kings and its owner, Zakary Michael Nash, are facing citations for repeated electrical code violations during installations. The agency is also seeking unpaid workers’ compensation insurance. Construction Kings also faces at least 11 lawsuits, the cancellation of its bond and insurance.

L&I referred the case to multiple law enforcement agencies across the Puget Sound region for potential criminal fraud prosecution.

“This is one of the most egregious cases I’ve seen involving a registered contractor,” said Melissa McBride, chief of L&I’s Contractor Compliance Program. “We want to prevent more people from potential harm.”

Homeowners paid tens of thousands to Sumner contractor for work that never began

In total, more than 40 complaints have been submitted to L&I since April, resulting in $1.19 million in damages. Complainants described similar processes across the 40 complaints, where Construction Kings would submit a low bid to a homeowner, who would then make a payment, but the company would do little or no work.

Each claim ranges in size from $2,800 to more than $200,000. L&I expects claims to rise as it receives additional complaints from Construction Kings customers.

Various examples of homeowners paying for work that never began include:

Snohomish County man paid $107,500 for a new structure beside his property.

Thurston County man paid $64,300 for a remodel.

Kitsap County family paid $256,300 for an awning installation.

Pierce County family paid $21,000 for a hard-cover patio.

L&I noted that most of the cases stem from Pierce County and has referred the matter to detectives there and in King, Kitsap, and Thurston Counties, as well as the Bonney Lake Police Department. L&I also referred the case to the state Attorney General’s Office for potential criminal proceedings.

Pierce County family’s court win marked a turning point in the case

A “breakthrough” in the case happened when a Pierce County family won more than $80,000 against Construction Kings. Later, under state law, L&I suspended the contractor’s license.

At least nine pending cases remain open against Construction Kings.

In May, Platte River Insurance Co. canceled Construction Kings’ $30,000 bond, and the contractor’s $1 million insurance policy through Berkshire Hathaway Direct Insurance expired. L&I noted that under the law, registered contractors are required to have a bond and insurance.

Construction Kings also has four electrical citations on one day, April 2, in Sumner. The citations include failing to obtain a work permit and failing to properly supervise an electrical trainee.

The contractor also owes roughly $30,000 for workers’ compensation coverage for its employees. The amount covers the last three quarters of 2025.

McBride stated that the vast majority of the roughly 67,000 contractors in Washington try to do the right thing for their customers, but Construction Kings is in “another category.” She also cautioned against homeowners paying a contractor in full before the job is completed.

This story was originally published on mynorthwest.com.

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