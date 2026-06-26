Third person dies days after high-speed crash in Spanaway

SPANAWAY, Wash. — A third person has died from the high-speed crash on June 19 along Military Road in Spanaway.

The car was reportedly traveling more than 100 mph in a 25 mph speed zone before losing control and crashing into a tree.

Two people were killed on impact in the crash and a third died days later in the hospital.

Deputy Carly Cappetto, a spokesperson for Pierce County, described the incident as “one of the most horrific accidents we’ve seen in a while in Pierce County.”

The high-speed incident has intensified calls from neighbors for immediate traffic safety improvements on Military Road.

Residents describe the road as frequently treated like a freeway despite its posted speed limit.

Jamila Coleman, a resident who lives on Military Road East across from the crash site, recounted seeing smoke after the impact. Coleman stated, “The car wasn’t a car anymore. It was just parts.”

Coleman’s Tesla captured video of the car moments before the crash, reportedly traveling at more than 100 mph. She noted the ongoing issue of excessive speed on the road.

Coleman said, “People drive by so fast and even before we moved here, people had complained.” A growing memorial now marks the crash site, drawing families and children. Coleman highlighted the specific dangers of speeding in the area, pointing out that the road is “next to two schools, an elementary school.

“These are babies,” Coleman said. She observed the emotional toll of the tragedy, stating, “And kids are gathering. Family members are gathering. Yeah….it was a lot to take in.”

Deputy Cappetto confirmed the prevalence of reckless driving on Military Road, saying, “But I have seen several times people driving Military Road in very reckless manners.”

Neighbors are advocating for traffic calming measures such as speed bumps and roundabouts to enhance safety. Coleman suggested specific improvements: “At least two roundabouts or some very heavy speed bumps would help us.”

She expressed urgency, stating, “There needs to be something done right now,” and appealed to prevent future loss: “Those are families and we don’t want anymore people to lose their loved ones on this road.” Coleman added, “But again, no one should’ve lost their life that day.”

©2026 Cox Media Group