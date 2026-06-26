Two stuck 250ft down Pierce County cliffside, iPhone SOS crash notification alerted first responders

An iPhone SOS crash notification alerted emergency responders to a cliffside rescue in Pierce County overnight.

According to the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office, a Search and Rescue (SAR) crew responded to the notification at around 10 p.m. last night and headed about 12 miles up into the mountains above Wilkeson, where they found two people walking down the road.

The people said they had been involved in a rollover collision near the top of the mountain, where their vehicle slid off a cliff. They also said that the driver and one passenger were still inside the vehicle.

SAR found the vehicle approximately 250 feet down a cliff with two people trapped.

As of 8 a.m. Friday morning, emergency responders, including PCSO SAR rope techs, volunteer SAR, and potentially military aviation assets, are all still working on rescuing the two people from the side of the cliff, which deputies say is along Forest Service Road NF110, near T-Rex Falls.

The sheriff’s office says that because conditions have been very cold, wet, and foggy and the location is difficult to reach even with UTVs, additional resources have been requested.

SAR techs, volunteers (including a doctor), and fire crews are currently with the patients on the side of the mountain and are trying to stabilize the patient(s) before moving them.

Rescue operations are still active, and patients are being stabilized until rescuers can figure out if the patients can be airlifted or need to be moved by ambulance.

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