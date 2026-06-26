Illegal campsite near Slab Camp Trailhead leaves behind 4,600 pounds of trash

CLALLAM COUNTY, Wash. — An illegal campsite near the Slab Camp Trailhead left behind a massive mess for the Clallam County Sheriff’s Office to clean up.

Crews within the sheriff’s office spent two days and three landfill trips cleaning up the scene.

“Whoever packed this campsite apparently missed the memo ‘Leave No Trace,’” the Clallam County Sheriff’s Office wrote.

Workers removed more than 4,600 pounds of trash, including nine pallets, seven tires, three tents, three car batteries, a carport, a mattress, a bucket toilet, and hundreds of pounds of scrap metal. More photos of the cleanup efforts can be seen here.

Deputies stated that while public lands belong to everyone, cleaning up illegal dumping takes valuable time and resources that could be spent elsewhere.

“Thanks to the hard work of the CREW inmates and deputies, this area is once again cleaner, safer, and more welcoming for everyone who enjoys our forests and trails,” the sheriff’s office added. “A reminder that our public lands belong to all of us — and cleaning up after those who choose not to be responsible takes time, effort, and resources that could be spent elsewhere.”

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This story was originally posted to MyNorthwest.com

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