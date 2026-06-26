Seattle’s World Cup Pride Match moves forward despite pressure from Iran, Egypt

Friday’s World Cup Pride Match between Egypt and Iran will move forward as planned in spite of pushback from the countries set to play in it, organizers said.

Organizers said Seattle is uniquely inclusive, and this weekend’s pride celebration, starting with the match, is a way to show that to the world.

“I can be respectful and understand that the two teams did not choose this,” Bookda Gheisar said.

In a statement to the Athletic, the Iranian Football Federation said it has requested there be no pride-related symbols, ceremonies, or promotional activities at the game. Egypt’s Football Association had similar complaints, and the president of FIFA even distanced himself from the branding, but local organizers’ plans remain unaffected.

“This is an opportunity for the world to learn more about Seattle, learn more about Washington,” Leo Flor, Chief Legacy Officer with Seattle’s organizing committee, said. “So in many ways, we are not changing anything about how our city celebrates this month-long celebration of pride.”

Between the pride events and the potential for protest over the war in Iran, Flor said security is a priority.

“We want folks to know that we’ve got experts working at multiple levels of government across multiple community agencies that have been planning for this for a long time,” he said.

Friday’s match has become heavily politicized, but it is a much more personal issue to some.

“I’ve raised my kids with the Iranian tradition, but also with the queer tradition,” Gheisar said.

Gheisar, the Director of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion at the Port of Seattle, spoke at the organizing committee’s news conference ahead of the Pride match. She is a proud Iranian-American who came to the US in the 80s. She is also a proud lesbian.

She said the beliefs of other governments should not affect how things are done here.

“It is being put upon them, but I do think they have to embrace that it is a tradition here in the US and in Seattle to celebrate this weekend,” she said.

Organizers said pride flags and clothes will be allowed inside the stadium as celebrations kicking off Pride Weekend take place outside. Gheisar hopes it will send a message to people in other parts of the world who cannot live openly.

“There are queer people in Iran who are really hoping to see pride colors in the stadium,” she said.

Gheisar told KIRO 7 she plans to be in the stadium Friday, wearing her pride gear and rooting for Iran.

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