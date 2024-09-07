WSDOT to close portions of SR 520 and I-405 this weekend

The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) will restore the second lane of the westbound State Route 520 off-ramp to southbound Interstate 5, addressing public demand since the lane was removed in 2022.

Crews will pave the ramp during a full closure this weekend, starting Friday, Sept. 6, at 9 p.m.

The ramp is scheduled to reopen with two lanes on Monday, Sept. 9, at 5 a.m.

WSDOT noted that the lane removal had been part of the SR 520/I-5 Express Lanes Connection Project.

The removal allowed safe access to building a new flyover ramp during construction and improved the approach to southbound I-5.

To accommodate traffic for Sunday’s Seahawks game, the ramp will temporarily reopen between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. on Sept. 8, but only one lane will be available.

After 3 p.m., the ramp will close again until the planned reopening on Monday morning.

WSDOT will post real-time updates on social media in case the schedule changes.

Travelers are advised to use alternate routes, such as I-5 and I-90, and plan for possible delays.

A full closure of southbound Interstate 405 in Bothell is scheduled for the same weekend.

Paving work as part of the I-405/Brickyard to SR 527 Improvements Project will close sections of I-405 from SR 527 to SR 522 from 10 p.m. Friday to 4 a.m. Monday.

Detours will be in place, but drivers are encouraged to avoid the area during peak travel times.

This work is weather-dependent.

