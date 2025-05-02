Tacoma police rescue dog from precarious place at Chinese Reconciliation Park

TACOMA, Wash. — The Tacoma Police Department rescued a dog from a precarious place at Chinese Reconciliation Park.

It happened last week.

The department says the Bernese Mountain Dog wandered from its yard, over to the park, and somehow ended up in some wet rocks and couldn’t get out.

“I barked for help (politely, of course), and before I knew it, these amazing humans in uniforms showed up,” the department jokingly narrated for the dog in a social media post.

Police say someone walking nearby heard barking. When they realized what happened, they called police.

Officers first tried using a leash to coerce the dog out of the rocks, but it was no use. As a second option, they carefully hoisted the pup onto a tarp with handles and carried it to safety.

The department took the dog to the humane society, where it was reunited with its humans again.

You can watch video of the rescue here:

Hi. I’m a Bernese Mountain Dog. I made some… choices last week. One minute I was sniffin’ around the yard, next thing I know—I’m on some cold, wet rocks at Chinese Reconciliation Park wondering how life got so ruff. 😬 I barked for help (politely, of course), and before I knew it, these amazing humans in uniforms showed up. They told me everything was gonna be okay and helped me up off the rocks like true heroes. 10/10 service. Would recommend. They took me to the Humane Society, where—guess what—I found my humans again! Apparently, I had a bit of a ‘great escape’ moment. Whoops. Thanks, Tacoma Police. You saved my tail. Literally.🐶💙 #tacomapd #dogrescue #bernesemountaindog #gritcitycops #FirefightersRescueCatsWeRescueDogs Posted by Tacoma Police Department on Friday, May 2, 2025

