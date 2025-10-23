WSDOT: Bullfrog Road overpass to be demolished after I-90 strike near Roslyn

An oversized truck load that struck the Bullfrog Road overpass on Interstate 90 near Cle Elum earlier this week caused such extensive damage that state engineers say the bridge cannot be repaired and must be demolished, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT).

Governor Bob Ferguson issued an emergency declaration Thursday for Kittitas County to help the state access federal recovery funds and expedite repair work.

The westbound lanes of I-90 and the Bullfrog Road overpass remain closed while crews work to remove the damaged structure.

The collision happened Monday, Oct. 21, when a westbound over-height load hit the Bullfrog Road bridge at Exit 80.

WSDOT bridge engineers inspected the overpass on Wednesday and determined that the span over the westbound lanes was beyond repair.

The eastbound side of the bridge was not affected.

WSDOT has hired Scarsella Bros., Inc. under an emergency contract to demolish the damaged section.

Demolition work begins Thursday night at 6 p.m. and will continue through Saturday, Oct. 25, weather permitting.

One eastbound lane will close during that period, and westbound I-90 traffic will detour using the off- and on-ramps at Exit 80.

If conditions allow, demolition is expected to be completed and westbound lanes reopened early next week.

WSDOT engineers are designing a new westbound overpass to replace the demolished structure.

A timeline for construction will be announced later.

