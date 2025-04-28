Wrong way hit-and-run driver leaves Seattle scooter rider in critical condition

SEATTLE — A man is in critical condition after he was hit by a wrong-way driver while riding a scooter in Seattle.

The crash happened around 2:15 a.m. on April 28 near Occidental Square.

When officers arrived, they found a man down on the ground on 1st Ave S.

Witnesses said the driver was heading the wrong way on 1st Ave. S when they hit the person on the scooter.

The driver did not stop to see if the scooter rider was okay.

The scooter rider was taken to Harborview Medical Center where he remains in critical condition.

Police have not released any suspect vehicle information.

If you witnessed the crash or have any surveillance video of the incident, call SPD’s non-emergency line at 206-625-5011.

©2025 Cox Media Group