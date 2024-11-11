Woodland Park Zoo to debut new ‘Reptile Realm’ exhibit on November 14

SEATTLE — The Komodo habitat at Woodland Park Zoo in Seattle will soon be adjacent to a new reptile exhibit set to open on November 14.

Formerly known as Trail of Adaptations, the new ‘Reptile Realm’ will be home to various Southeast Asia and Oceania reptiles.

The exhibit will be adjacent to the Komodo habitat and will include animals that are considered endangered or threatened.

WPZ said that the exhibit will offer an in-depth story about the biodiversity in Southeast Asia’s and Oceania’s tropical conservation hotspots.

Some of the animals visitors will see:

Komodo Dragon

Quince Monitor

Giant Forest Tortoise

Prehensile-tailed Skink

Solomon Islands Leaf Frog

Black Tree Monitor

Timor python

Philippine Sailfin Lizard

To see pictures of the reptiles or learn more about them, click here.

