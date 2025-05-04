Man who fell from PNC Park stands now ‘awake, alert’ but has ‘long road ahead’

PITTSBURGH, Pa. — Kavan Markwood, the 20-year-old man who fell from the stands onto the field at PNC Park on Wednesday, is making “encouraging progress,” according to those close to him.

Jennifer Phillips, the mother of Markwood’s girlfriend and organizer of a GoFundMe created to support him and his family, said Saturday that “Kavan is awake, alert, and able to speak” and called this progress “nothing short of a miracle.”

Phillips says Markwood has a “long road ahead of him” and thanked the community for their support.

Alonna Brown, Markwood’s girlfriend, also posted an update on her social media pages.

“At this time, he needs rest, peace, prayers, privacy, and all the positive thoughts and energy you can send as he continues on his journey,” she said.

Markwood was rushed to the hospital in critical condition after the incident Wednesday night. His condition had not changed in the most recent update from Pittsburgh Public Safety on Thursday morning.

The fall is being treated as “accidental in nature.”

