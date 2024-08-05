Woman shot multiple times during drug deal, carjacked in Spanaway

SPANAWAY, Wash. — A woman is shot multiple times during a drug deal gone bad and is carjacked at gunpoint.

On Sunday, Pierce County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) deputies answered calls of a shooting at 17700 25th Avenue East in Spanaway.

When deputies arrived they found a woman with two gunshot wounds and immediately provided medical aid.

A friend of the victim, who was driving the vehicle, was pistol-whipped by the suspect and pulled out of the car.

The suspect then shot into the backseat twice hitting the woman before driving off.

The friend who was driving shot back several times as the suspect sped away.

The victim was taken to the hospital in serious condition.

Anyone with information can provide a tip anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or Tpcrimestoppers.com.

©2024 Cox Media Group